Dollarama reports 25 pct rise in profit, names Neil Rossy CEO

March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama
Inc reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly net profit
as comparable store sales rose nearly 8 percent.
The company also said Chief Merchandising Officer Neil Rossy
would succeed founder-Chief Executive Larry Rossy, who will
continue as executive chairman.
Neil Rossy will be appointed CEO from May 1.
Dollarama increased its quarterly cash dividend to 10
Canadian cents per common share from 9 Canadian cents.
Net income rose to C$124.8 million, or C$1 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$100.3 million, or 76
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to C$766.5 million from C$669.1 million.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)