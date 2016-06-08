Canadian retailer Dollarama's profit rises 28.4 pct

June 8 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 28.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher margins.

The company's profit rose to C$83.2 million ($65.7 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended May 1, from C$64.8 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal-based Dollarama's sales rose 13 percent to C$641 million. ($1 = C$1.2673) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)