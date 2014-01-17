UPDATE 1-Dollar-store chain Dollarama's Dec same-store sales fall

Jan 17 Dollarama Inc, a Canadian
dollar-store operator, said December sales were hurt by power
outages and temporary store closures as a cold snap hit most of
North America.
Comparable-store sales fell 7.5 percent in December, the
company said in a statement.
The Montreal-based company said it had to temporarily close
about 80 stores.
A major ice storm blanketed Central and Atlantic Canada
during the Christmas season, leading to massive power outages in
Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick for one week. A majority of
Dollarama's stores are located in these regions.
Dollarama, which operates 847 stores across Canada, said it
expects January sales to trend back to normal.