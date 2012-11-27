版本:
BRIEF-Dollar General up in premarket; to be added to S&P 500

NEW YORK Nov 27 Dollar General Corp : * Up 3.3 percent to $50.95 in premarket; to replace Cooper Industries PLC in S&P 500 after the close of trading on November 30.

