UPDATE 2-Dollar General Q3 beats Street, ups FY view

* Q3 EPS $0.50 vs est. $0.47

* Q3 rev up 11.5 pct to $3.60 bln vs est $3.57 bln

* Same-store sales up 6.3 pct

Dec 5 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook after posting a quarterly profit above expectations on strong sales of food items going into the key holiday period.

Dollar General, which prices most of the merchandise in its small stores below $10, said it now sees 2011 earnings of $2.29-$2.32 per share, up from its prior view of $2.22-$2.30.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting the company to earn $1.82 per share for the year.

The retailer, which got the nod to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock, forecast full-year sales to grow 13 percent and same-store sales to rise 5.6-5.8 percent.

Third-quarter net income rose to $171.2 million, or 50 cents a share, from $128.1 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Shares of the company, that have gained almost 30 percent in value this year, were up slightly in Monday's pre-market trading. They had closed at $39.94 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.