New Issue-Dollar General sells $500 mln notes

June 27 Dollar General Corp on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $450 million. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and KKR were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DOLLAR GENERAL AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/12/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 340.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS