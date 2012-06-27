版本:
New Issue-Dollar General sells $500 mln notes

June 27 Dollar General Corp on Wednesday
sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $450 million. 
    Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and KKR were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DOLLAR GENERAL

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 4.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/12/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 340.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

