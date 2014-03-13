Dollar General holiday-quarter sales miss estimates

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
March 13 Retailer Dollar General Corp on Thursday posted lower-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter, blaming cold weather, tough competition and low consumer confidence.
Sales in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 rose 6.8 percent to $4.49 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $4.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 1.3 percent.
The discount chain earned $322.17 million, or $1.01 per share, up from $317.4 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
Dollar General expects same-store sales to be up 3 percent to 4 percent this fiscal year.
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock