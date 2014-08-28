版本:
2014年 8月 28日

Dollar General says committed to Family Dollar deal

Aug 28 Dollar General Corp, the No.1 U.S. deep discount retailer, said it remained committed to acquiring rival Family Dollar Stores Inc and reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly sales.

Family Dollar last week rejected a $9 billion buyout offer from Dollar General that it said could run foul of competition law, opting instead for a smaller bid from Dollar Tree Inc .

"The financial benefits of our offer to Family Dollar shareholders are indisputable," Dollar General Chief Executive Rick Dreiling said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's net income rose to $251.3 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $245.5 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $4.72 billion from $4.39 billion, helped by higher sales of tobacco products, candy and snacks. Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
