Dollar General posts rise in quarterly profit

Sept 4 Dollar General Corp reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter profit as efforts such as selling more groceries and brand-name products attracted customers to its stores.

The company, which packs a variety of food and other goods into thousands of small U.S. stores, said net income rose to $245.5 million, or 75 cents per share, from $214.1 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Dollar General earned 77 cents per share.

Total sales rose 11.3 percent to $4.39 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 2.

Sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales, increased 5.1 percent.