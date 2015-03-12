Dollar General sales rise 10 pct

March 12 Dollar General Stores Inc
reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher
sales of tobacco products and food items such as candy and
snacks.
Net income rose to $355.4 million, or $1.17 per share in the
fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $322.2 million, or $1.01 per
share, a year earlier.
Net sales increased to $4.94 billion from $4.49 billion.
The discount retailer's same-store sales rose 4.9 percent.
Dollar General also authorized a $1 billion share repurchase
plan, and said Chief Financial Officer David Tehle will retire
on July 1.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)