Dollar General sales rise 10 pct

March 12 Dollar General Stores Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher sales of tobacco products and food items such as candy and snacks.

Net income rose to $355.4 million, or $1.17 per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $322.2 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $4.94 billion from $4.49 billion.

The discount retailer's same-store sales rose 4.9 percent.

Dollar General also authorized a $1 billion share repurchase plan, and said Chief Financial Officer David Tehle will retire on July 1. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)