BRIEF-Dollar General CEO says in test stores, selling 33 percent more tobacco than it thought it would sell

CHICAGO, March 25 Dollar General Corp : * CEO says in test stores, selling 33 percent more tobacco than it thought it

would sell * CEO says seeing Nice increase in traffic in stores selling tobacco
