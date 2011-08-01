UPDATE 1-Trade union asks Dollar Thrifty to redeem poison pill

(Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Labor union International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it asked Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group in July to redeem the poison pill the car rental company placed to thwart any hostile acquisition bid by Hertz Global Holdings Inc .

Dollar Thrifty, which has been an acquisition target of Hertz and Avis Budget for more than a year now, adopted a shareholder rights plan after it received a higher $2.08 billion acquisition offer by Hertz in May.

Hertz started an exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty shares soon after the buyout offer but is unable to complete it due to the poison pill. For related Timeline:

Avis, which had put in a higher bid in September, has not yet matched Hertz with a counter bid.

After Avis acquired its Europe namesake in June for about $1 billion, Wall Street's expectations of a higher bid from Avis have significantly come down.

"How can Dollar Thrifty investors or employees have confidence in this board when they can't seem to figure out which way is up?" the labor union's general secretary-treasurer C. Thomas Keegel said in a statement.

"The Teamsters urge the board to immediately redeem the poison pill and begin negotiations with Hertz for a friendly offer."

International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 11,000 workers in the rental car industry.

The union has been very active in top U.S. trucker YRC Worldwide's restructuring plan. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)