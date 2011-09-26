UPDATE 1-Dollar Thrifty sees Q3 adj EBITDA up 17-28 pct

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* Raises share repurchase authorization to $400 mln
* Sees Q3 rental revenue up about 2 percent (Follows alerts)
SEPT 26 - Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group said it expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 17-28 percent in the third quarter, and raised its share repurchase authorization to $400 million.
Dollar Thrifty, which was the subject of a takeover battle between rivals Avis Budget and Hertz , forecast corporate adjusted EBITDA, excluding merger-related expenses, of $110-$120 million, up from $93.7 million a year ago.
Earlier this month, Avis dropped its bid for the company citing market conditions, leaving Hertz to seal the deal.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty said it expects rental revenue to grow about 2 percent in the third quarter, and reaffirmed its 2011 corporate adjusted earnings, excluding merger-related expenses, outlook of $270-$290 million.
Dollar Thrifty also raised its share repurchase program to $400 million from $100 million.
Shares of the company closed at $59.58 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
