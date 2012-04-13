Dollar Thrifty CEO's pay jumps 50 pct in 2011

April 13 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group's chief executive earned 50 percent more in 2011, a year in which U.S. travel demand remained strong despite the global economic turbulence.

CEO Scott Thompson's 2011 total salary jumped to $5.5 million -- base salary rose to $0.8 million from $0.6 million, and stock awards more than doubled to $3.1 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Its shares gained 50 percent by 2011-end, as larger rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc continued to show interest in the company which has been a takeover target for two years now.

Hertz is expected to make a fresh offer for Dollar Thrifty once it secures the necessary antitrust approval.

Thompson is also entitled to a payout of about $36 million, i ncluding a severance of $10.4 million, i f Dollar Thrifty is acquired and he is forced to step down within two years of that.

Hertz increased its CEO salary to nearly $15 million in 2011, a 30 percent jump from the prior year. The company's stock, however, fell almost 20 percent in 2011.

Net income for Dollar Thrifty jumped more than 20 percent in 2011 even though revenue remained largely flat.

Shares of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty were trading flat at $79.30 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange, while Hertz shares were trading down 1 percent at $14.51.