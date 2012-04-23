Dollar Thrifty raises low end of profit outlook

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group raised the low end of the range of its first-quarter profit outlook, helped by better fleet utilization.
The company narrowed its profit expectation to $1.30 to $1.40 per share from its prior view of $1.15 to $1.40 per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dollar Thrifty also raised its full-year earnings outlook to $5.00 to $5.60 per share from the $4.60 to $5.20 per share it had earlier forecast.
Shares of the company closed at $79.11 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.