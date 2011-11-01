UPDATE 2-Dollar Thrifty Q3 tops, sees Q4 rental rev growth

* Sees Q4 rental revenue growth of about 1-2 pct

Nov 1 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group posted strong third-quarter results that beat estimates on higher car rental revenue, and the company forecast fourth-quarter rental revenue growth of about 1-2 percent.

The company, which kept its full-year fleet cost outlook of $215-$225 per vehicle, said the average gain per vehicle sold during the quarter was $1,125 per unit, compared with $632 per unit, a year ago.

The company said it continues to benefit from a favorable used vehicle market and its low-cost operating structure.

Dollar Thrifty posted a third-quarter net income of $66.6 million, or $2.13 a share, compared with $49.2 million, or $1.62 a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $2.14 a share.

Revenue rose to $451.7 million from $443.5 million. Vehicle rental revenue for the quarter was up 2.4 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a third-quarter profit of $1.92 a share, on revenue of $447.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Thursday, car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc withdrew its tender offer for shares in Dollar Thrifty, but said it was still interested in buying its smaller rival if antitrust regulators clear the deal.

Hertz and Avis Budget , the second- and third-biggest U.S. car rental firms behind privately-held Enterprise, had been scrapping for months over Dollar Thrifty, which is seen as the last prize in an industry that has consolidated in recent years.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty shares, which have lost about 28 percent in the last five months, closed at $61.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Gopakumar Warrier)