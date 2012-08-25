UPDATE 3-Hertz near $2.5 bln deal to buy Dollar Thrifty -sources

By Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman
NEW YORK Aug 25 Hertz Global Holdings
is nearing an agreement to acquire Dollar Thrifty Automotive
Group for around $2.5 billion, sources familiar with the
matter said on Saturday, potentially ending years of an
on-again-off-again takeover battle involving the U.S. rental car
companies.
Under the terms of a deal that is expected to be announced
in coming days, Hertz could buy Dollar Thrifty for $87.50 per
share, the sources said.
The price would represent a premium of around 8 percent to
Dollar Thrifty's Friday closing price of $81 per share, a nd more
than double than the $1.2 billion offer Hertz started off with
in April 2010.
The two companies are in continuing discussions and there is
no guarantee an agreement will be reached, said t he sources, who
asked not to be named because the matter is not public.
Representatives of Hertz and Dollar Thrifty were not
immediately available for comment on Saturday.
A combination of Hertz and Dollar Thrifty would end a
protracted and contentious takeover saga in which the Avis
Budget Group also tried to acquire Dollar Thrifty, the
fourth-largest car rental company in the United States.
Hertz, the No. 2. U.S. car rental company, and third-ranked
Avis have made several offers for Dollar Thrifty in the past few
years, bu t the process has been stalled by disagreements over
price and doubts over whether its larger rivals can get
regulatory clearance for a merger.
A Dollar Thrifty purchase by Hertz would leave the merged
company, Avis Budget and privately held Enterprise Holdings --
the No. 1 car rental company -- controlling about 95 percent of
the U.S. car rental market.
Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz has agreed to sell its
budget brand Advantage, which caters to the same market as
Dollar Thrifty, and said earlier this month that it remains in
talks with the Federal Trade Commission to win regulatory
approval for a potential merger.
Hertz was always seen the more likely to win regulatory
clearance than Avis as it serves the high-end rental market.
Avis dropped out of the race for Dollar Thrifty last year
after it bought Avis Europe for about $1 billion. Hertz put its
offer on hold around the same time, saying it would wait for
antitrust approval before making a final bid.
But Dollar Thrifty, the last big prize in an industry that
has consolidated rapidly in recent years, urged Hertz earlier
this month to put an end to the years of fruitless takeover
offers by making a compelling bid or letting it proceed as a
standalone company.
Several top Dollar Thrifty shareholders told Reuters earlier
this week that they would accept a takeover offer from Hertz
that values the company at more than $87 per share, or $2.4
billion.
At one point during the financial crisis in 2008, Hertz
offered to buy Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty for $2 per
share. The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic
and hotel bookings, has since experienced strengthening demand
due to recovering business travel in the United States and
shares of car rental compa nies have rallied sharply in recent
years.
With the acquisition of Dollar Thrifty, Hertz would narrow
the gap with Enterprise, which owns Alamo and National Car
Rental.