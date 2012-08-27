版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Dollar Thrifty up 7.2 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Aug 27 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc : * Shares up 7.2 percent in premarket trading

