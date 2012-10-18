版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Dollar Thrifty down 1 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 18 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc : * Shares down 1 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐