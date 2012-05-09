CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dollar Thrifty profit beats estimates

* Q1 EPS $1.35 vs est $1.30

* Q1 rev $356.3 mln vs est $355.5 mln

May 9 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, helped by a recovery in the U.S. leisure travel market.

Dollar Thrifty, which was the object of a prolonged takeover battle between larger rivals Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Avis Budget Group Inc until October, said it expects strength in the used-car market to continue and travel volumes to improve in 2012.

First-quarter net income rose to $40.4 million, or $1.35 per share, from $16.5 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.

"[This is] the highest first-quarter profit in the company's history," CEO Scott Thompson said in a statement.

A strong used-car market and better fleet utilization helped the quarter, he added.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $356.3 million, beating estimates of $355.5 million.

Fleet cost fell 46 percent to $136 per month and vehicle utilization rose to 81 percent from 79.7 percent.

Shares of the company, which is valued at more than $2 billion, closed at $80.53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.