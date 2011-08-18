UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree Q2 profit beats estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.77 vs est $0.75
* Sales $1.54 bln vs est $1.55 bln
* Sees FY EPS $3.82-$3.95 vs prev $3.69-$3.85
(Follows alerts)
Aug 18 Dollar Tree Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as cost reductions boosted
margins, prompting the retailer to raise its earnings outlook
for the year.
The chain, which prices items at $1 or less, reported a
second-quarter net income of $94.9 million, or 77 cents a share,
compared with $78 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had forecast 75 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 12 percent to $1.54 billion, but missed
estimates of $1.55 billion.
Shares were inactive in premarket trading after closing at
$66.47 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal and Eunju Lie; Editing by Viraj Nair)