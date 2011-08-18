UPDATE 2-Dollar Tree sees slower same-store sales growth

* Q2 EPS $0.77 vs Wall St view $0.75
* Sales $1.54 bln vs Wall St view $1.55 bln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.77-$0.83 vs $0.82 analyst view
* Shares down 4 percent
CHICAGO, Aug 18 Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) gave a
quarterly earnings forecast range mostly below analysts'
estimates, with the pace of sales growth slowing.
Shares of the retailer, which prices items at $1 or less,
fell 4 percent in trading before the market opened.
Dollar Tree forecast current-quarter earnings of 77 cents
to 83 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting 82
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter, the company said it expected a
low-single-digit percentage increase in sales at stores open at
least a year. Same-store sales rose 4.7 percent in the second
quarter ended on July 30.
The chain reported second-quarter net income of $94.9
million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $78 million, or 61
cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast
75 cents a share.
Net sales rose 12 percent to $1.54 billion, but missed Wall
Street estimates of $1.55 billion.
Dollar Tree raised its forecast for fiscal-year earnings
per share to a range of $3.82 and $3.95. Its prior outlook was
$3.69 to $3.85.
Dollar Tree shares were down 4 percent at $63.80 in
premarket trading.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal and Eunju Lie; Editing by Viraj Nair
and Lisa Von Ahn)