UPDATE 3-Dollar Tree sees slower same-store sales growth

* Q2 EPS $0.77 vs Wall St view $0.75
* Sales $1.54 bln vs Wall St view $1.55 bln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.77-$0.83 vs $0.82 analyst view
* Shares down 3.1 percent
By Eunju Lie
CHICAGO, Aug 18 Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) gave a
quarterly earnings forecast range mostly below analysts'
estimates, with the pace of sales growth slowing.
Shares of the retailer, which prices items at $1 or less,
were down 3.1 percent in morning trading.
Dollar Tree forecast current-quarter earnings of 77 cents
to 83 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting 82
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the chain said it expects a
low-single-digit percentage increase in sales at stores open at
least a year. Same-store sales rose 4.7 percent in the second
quarter ended on July 30, while last year in the same quarter,
same-store sales rose 6.7 percent.
"The low-single-digit comp guidance for quarter three is a
combination of a difficult comparison to last year's 8.7
percent, the economy, and a small negative shift for Halloween
on the calender," said Wedbush Securities analyst Joan L.
Storms.
Dollar Tree reported second-quarter net income of $94.9
million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $78 million, or 61
cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast
75 cents a share.
Net sales rose 12 percent to $1.54 billion, but missed Wall
Street estimates of $1.55 billion. The company expects sales to
be between $1.56 billion and $1.06 billion in the third
quarter.
Cost reductions boosted margins, prompting Dollar Tree to
raise its earnings outlook for the year. The retailer raised
its forecast for fiscal-year earnings per share to a range of
$3.82 and $3.95. Its prior outlook was $3.69 to $3.85
During the second quarter, Dollar Tree opened 76 stores,
expanded or relocated 23, and closed 11.
Dollar Tree shares were down 3.1 percent at $64.38 in
morning trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Eunju Lie and Mihir Dalal; Editing by Viraj
Nair, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)