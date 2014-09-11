Some Dollar Tree investors see advantages if Family Dollar bid fails

| BOSTON, Sept 11
BOSTON, Sept 11 Some Dollar Tree Inc
investors are crossing their fingers the company doesn't succeed
in its $8.5 billion takeover of Family Dollar Stores Inc
, saying it could expand and repurchase stock with the
$305 million breakup fee while avoiding all the risk of a major
acquisition.
The deal announced in July is now under threat after
similarly-named but larger rival, Dollar General Corp,
outbid it this week with a $9.1 billion hostile takeover
proposal. Dollar General had been rebuffed by Family Dollar on
previous offers but is seen as likely to win a protracted battle
this time.
"I would rather see them (Dollar Tree) walk away, take the
breakup fee and continue buying back a substantial amount of
shares," said Stephen Goddard, chief investment officer at
London Company, a money manager that owns about 1.2 million
Dollar Tree shares. Goddard said the money also could be
reinvested in new stores.
But if Dollar Tree's bid fails, the company would miss out
on an opportunity to more than double its store count and extend
its reach to lower-income customers.
Dollar Tree hopes to combine its 5,200 stores with Family
Dollar's more than 8,000, a move that would make it a top player
in budget retailing in North America. Dollar General, meanwhile,
has more than 11,000 stores. It has said it is willing to divest
up to 1,500 stores to appease regulators if its takeover of
Family Dollar pans out.
Dan Hanson, head of U.S. equities at fund manager
Jarislowsky Fraser, said if Dollar Tree doesn't end up with
Family Dollar it might still be able to buy stores divested
under the rival deal.
"They're in the driver's seat," Hanson said of Dollar Tree.
His firm owns more than 1 million Dollar Tree shares, according
to public disclosures.
"I don't know how many stores you could buy with the
break-up fee, but quite a few," said Chuck Severson, a senior
portfolio manager at RW Baird. "You could certainly accelerate
store growth with that money."
Dollar Tree does not have as much room to improve its bid
for Family Dollar as its larger rival, making it more likely
Dollar General's takeover attempt will win out, according to
people familiar with the situation.
Severson said he believes Dollar Tree's management team is
more than capable of pulling off its acquisition of Family
Dollar but added, "I think Dollar General ends up winning."
When Dollar Tree first bid for Family Dollar, Severson said
he was surprised and disappointed.
"This was not part of our original investment thesis," said
Severson, who oversees the $1 billion Baird MidCap Fund
, which owned about 360,000 Dollar Tree shares at the
end of June. "We're not enamored with the situation. It will be
a huge acquisition and take time and attention away from why we
invested in Dollar Tree."
He said the midcap fund and separately managed accounts
overseen by RW Baird have cut their overall stake in Dollar Tree
in half since the end of June because the takeover attempt
raised the company's risk profile.
Sterne Agee analysts agreed that losing the deal could be
good for Dollar Tree shareholders. "We believe (Dollar Tree)
could commence a very large share buyback program" with the
breakup fee, according to a Sterne Agee report on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; additional reporting by Olivia
Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York.; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Cynthia Osterman)