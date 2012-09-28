UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree sees profit boost from Ollie's stake sale

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 Dollar Tree Inc said in a filing that it sold off its ownership interest in discount retailer Ollie's Holdings and that sale will boost its third-quarter profitability by 16 cents to 17 cents a share.
The retailer had said earlier it expected earnings of 47 cents to 51 cents a share on sales of $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion in its third quarter, which began on July 29.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $0.51 censt a share, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at its namesake chain, bought an ownership interest in mid-Atlantic based Ollie's Holdings in 2003.
Shares of Dollar Tree closed at $48.29 Friday on Nasdaq.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct