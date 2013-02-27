Dollar Tree posts higher profit

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 Dollar Tree Inc on Wednesday posted a higher quarterly profit in line with its forecast as shoppers spent more when they came into its stores and the chain controlled costs.
Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at its namesake chain and at a variety of prices at its smaller Deal$ stores, said it earned $228.6 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 2, up from $187.9 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales jumped 15.4 percent to $2.25 billion, including a boost of $125 million from an extra week in the quarter.
In November, Dollar Tree had forecast a profit of 97 cents to $1.02 per share on sales of $2.2 billion to $2.26 billion.
