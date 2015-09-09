EQT picks banks for $2 bln listing of Sweden's Dometic -sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Swedish investor EQT is moving ahead with preparations to list Dometic in a deal that could value the company, which makes fridges and cookers for caravans and boats, at roughly $2 billion including debt, two sources said.

EQT has picked Morgan Stanley, SEB and Jefferies to lead the market listing, which could take place late in 2015 or in 2016, the sources said.

Lazard is acting as advisor for the buyout group, sources familiar with the matter have said in the past.

The Swedish company had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.53 billion Swedish crowns ($182 million) in the 12 months to June 30, 2015.

If it reaps a similar multiple to earnings as Sweden's Thule , another company that caters to the leisure industry and that was listed by Nordic Capital last year, it may be valued at roughly $2 billion.

Thule is trading at 12.8 times forecast core earnings for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dometic has had a chequered history with private equity. Lenders took over Dometic from former owner BC Partners in 2009, when it struggled to repay its debt. Since buying the firm in 2011, EQT has had to inject more capital.

