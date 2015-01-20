Dominican Republic announces dual-tranche bond issue

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic (B1/B+/B+) on Tuesday announced a two-part US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign has set initial price thoughts of 5.65% area on a 10-year note and 7.0% area on a 30-year. Both tranches will be benchmark-sized.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for general purposes, including the repurchase or retirement of domestic and external indebtedness.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.