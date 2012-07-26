版本:
2012年 7月 27日

Dominican Republic says to seek new IMF agreement

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 26 The Dominican Republic hopes to resume formal negotiations on an economic program with the International Monetary Fund in September, President-elect Danilo Medina said on Thursday.

Medina made the announcement after a lengthy meeting with IMF officials attending a regional meeting in the resort of Punta Cana on the Caribbean island's east coast.

"We are aiming for a September visit of an IMF mission to conduct a survey of relevant macroeconomic information," said Medina.

The information would form the basis for consultations in the following months, leading to a possible final agreement, the president-elect added.

Medina, a 60-year-old economist and chemical engineer who takes office on Aug. 16, spoke following a meeting with IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu.

A current stand-by agreement with the Dominican Republic lapsed in April after the IMF called for an electricity price hike of 18 percent.

Dominican authorities declined to raise prices in the run-up to May's presidential elections to choose a successor to President Leonel Fernandez.

In 2009, the IMF approved a $1.66 billion economic aid program after the global recession lashed the Dominican economy.

The economy has since registered three years of consecutive growth and is forecast to grow 4 percent this year, according to the central bank.

