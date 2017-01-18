版本:
Dominican Republic sets guidance on 10-year bond: source

By Davide Scigliuzzo
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to
price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge
of the offering:
    
 SIZE           MATURITY   IPTs         GUIDANCE
 US$ Benchmark  10 yr      Low 6%       6.0% area
 Bookrunner: JP Morgan
    

 (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
