The Dominican Republic sets IPTs of 5.875% area on bond tap

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic has announced initial price thoughts of 5.875% area on a tap of its 6.875% 2026 US dollar bonds.
The Caribbean nation has set a will-not-grow size of US$500m on the bond sale, which is being led by Citigroup and JP Morgan. Pricing is expected later on Wednesday. Ratings are B1/BB-/B+. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.