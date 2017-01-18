版本:
Dominican Republic sets IPTs on new 10-year bond

By Davide Scigliuzzo
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - The Domunican Republic set initial
price thoughts of low 6% on a new US dollar-denominated 10-year
bond, according to two market sources on Wednesday.
    JP Morgan is bookrunner on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is
expected to price later in the day. Local bank BanReservas is
co-manager on the offering.
    
 SIZE         MATURITY   IPTs
 Benchmark    10 yr      Low 6%
 
 (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Natalie Harrison; Editing
by Marc Carnegie)
