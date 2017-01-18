版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 02:54 BJT

Dominican Republic launches US$1.2bn 10-year bond: sources

By John Balassi
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to
price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge
of the offering:
    
 SIZE       MATURITY   IPTs      GUIDANCE     LAUNCH
 US$1.2bn   10 yr      Low 6%    6.0% area    5.95%
 Bookrunner: JP Morgan

 (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Marc Carnegie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐