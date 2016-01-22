Dominican Republic sets IPTs of very low 7% on 10-year

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic on Friday set initial price thoughts of very low 7% area on a US dollar 10-year bond set to price later in the day.

The Caribbean nation is raising funds for general purposes, including the partial financing of its 2016 budget.

The 144A/Reg S deal, rated B1/BB-/B+, is being led by Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. BanReservas is acting as co-manager. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)