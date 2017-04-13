Dominion Diamond says no contact with Washington Corp after offer

TORONTO, April 13 Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp
has not had any contact with Washington Corp
since the privately-held company made public its unsolicited
$1.1 billion offer in late March, said Dominion Chairman Jim
Gowans on Thursday.
Calgary, Alberta-based Dominion launched a formal sales
process March 27, after the approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis
Washington. Dominion has repeatedly offered to engage with
Washington Corp on "customary terms," Gowans said on a
conference call with analysts, but that has not happened.
Dominion, currently seeking a new Chief Executive Officer,
is pleased with the progress of its strategic review process,
Gowans said, but he would not answer a question on whether there
was more than one party interested in the miner.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)