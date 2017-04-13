Dominion Diamond says no contact with Washington Corp after offer

TORONTO, April 13 Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp has not had any contact with Washington Corp since the privately-held company made public its unsolicited $1.1 billion offer in late March, said Dominion Chairman Jim Gowans on Thursday.

Calgary, Alberta-based Dominion launched a formal sales process March 27, after the approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington. Dominion has repeatedly offered to engage with Washington Corp on "customary terms," Gowans said on a conference call with analysts, but that has not happened.

Dominion, currently seeking a new Chief Executive Officer, is pleased with the progress of its strategic review process, Gowans said, but he would not answer a question on whether there was more than one party interested in the miner. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)