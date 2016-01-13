Dominion Diamond chairman to step down, to be replaced by Jim Gowans

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
Jan 13 Dominion Diamond Corp said on Wednesday its executive chairman will step down and be replaced by Jim Gowans, a mining industry veteran, who will take over as non-executive chairman no later than April 30.
The Canadian diamond producer, which has been under pressure from an activist shareholder group, also said Josef Vejvoda has been appointed to the board. Vejvoda is a portfolio manager at Toronto-based K2 & Associates, which led the activist group. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date