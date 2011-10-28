UPDATE 1-Dominion Resources earnings fall

Oct 28 Dominion Resources (D.N) posted lower third-quarter earnings on Friday, hurt by lower profit margins at its power plants and weaker weather-related energy demand.

The power and gas company's net income fell to $392 million, or 69 cents per share, from $575 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of 95 cents topped the analysts' average forecast of 93 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)