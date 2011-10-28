UPDATE 1-Dominion Resources earnings fall

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Dominion Resources (D.N) posted lower third-quarter earnings on Friday, hurt by lower profit margins at its power plants and weaker weather-related energy demand.
The power and gas company's net income fell to $392 million, or 69 cents per share, from $575 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of 95 cents topped the analysts' average forecast of 93 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.