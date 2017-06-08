Dominion weighs future of Connecticut Millstone nuclear power plant

June 8 Dominion Energy Inc said on
Thursday that it will "continue assessing" its investments in
Connecticut after the state's House did not pass a bill that
would allow the state to buy electricity from Dominion's
Millstone nuclear power plant.
Millstone is one of several nuclear plants in the U.S.
Northeast and Midwest that could close before their licenses
expire, industry analysts say. They have said weak power prices
make it uneconomical to operate the reactors without some form
of state support.
"We were disappointed that the House chose inaction. We will
continue assessing our investments in Connecticut while
advocating for needed action," Dominion spokesman Chet Wade said
in a statement.
On Wednesday morning, Connecticut's Senate passed a bill
that could allow the state to buy power from the Millstone
plant. However, that evening the House withdrew the measure
hours before the legislative session ended.
Connecticut is one of several states that have explored ways
to boost their nuclear plants' revenues to keep them in service
to preserve benefits they provide, including carbon-free energy,
jobs, taxes and energy diversification.
In 2016, New York and Illinois adopted rules to subsidize
some reactors that were in danger of closing before their
licenses expire as cheap and abundant shale gas has cut power
prices over the past several years.
Other generators with mostly gas-fired plants, like NRG
Energy Inc, Dynegy Inc and Calpine Corp,
are challenging those New York and Illinois rules in federal
court.
Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are considering adopting
similar rules to protect their reactors.
