CORRECTED-Dominion enters into natgas gathering services in Utica Shale

(In paragraph 2, corrects 1.8 billion cubic feet to 180 million cubic feet per day.)

Oct 25 Dominion Resources Inc has entered into natural gas gathering services agreements in the Utica Shale, a company executive said during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Its subsidiary Dominion East Ohio entered into a long-term agreement to provide services for some 180 million cubic feet per day(mmcf/d) of wet gas in northeastern Ohio. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Alden Bentley)

