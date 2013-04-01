RPT-Dominion Diamond secures approvals to acquire Ekati mine

TORONTO, April 1 Dominion Diamond Corp
said on Monday that it had secured all necessary
regulatory approvals to acquire BHP Billiton's
Ekati diamond operations in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Toronto-based Dominion Diamond, formerly known as Harry
Winston Diamond Corp, said it expected the deal to close on or
about April 10.
Anglo-Australian mining company BHP Billiton agreed to sell
its Ekati diamond operation in Canada's far north to Harry
Winston for $500 million last November.
In a separate deal in January, Harry Winston said it would
sell its high-end jewelry arm to Swiss watch maker and retailer
Swatch. As part of that deal, Harry Winston would
rename itself Dominion Diamond Corp.
On Monday, Dominion said Canada and Northwest Territories
had confirmed that it would receive regulatory approvals needed
to complete the acquisition of BHP's stake in the Ekati diamond
mine as well as associated diamond sorting and sales facilities
in Yellowknife, Canada, and Antwerp, Belgium.