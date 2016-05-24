Domino's sued over alleged wage theft by New York franchisees

May 24 The New York attorney general's office on
Tuesday filed a lawsuit claiming Domino's Pizza Inc is
liable for alleged wage theft by franchisees because the company
used a computer system that it knew under-calculated workers'
pay.
The lawsuit is the first by Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office to claim a fast-food company is a "joint
employer," meaning it is liable for the labor violations of its
franchisees, but only the latest such case by U.S. regulators
against other companies, including McDonald's Corp.
Domino's micromanaged employee relations at 10 stores owned
by three franchisees in New York City and its suburbs, according
to the lawsuit, including ordering the disciplining or firing of
specific workers and discouraging union organizing. The company
and the franchisees were each named as defendants.
Employees at the restaurants were underpaid by $565,000
because of a faulty computer program that Domino's required
franchisees to use and refused to fix, the attorney general
said.
"We've discovered that Domino's headquarters was intensely
involved in store operations and even caused many of these
violations," Schneiderman said in a statement.
Domino's spokesman Tim McIntyre said the company's
franchisees are solely responsible for the hiring, firing and
payment of their own employees. Nonetheless, he said, the
company has worked with Schneiderman's office and franchisees to
ensure employees are paid properly.
"The attorney general now wants the company to take steps
that ... could impact the viability of the franchise model, the
many opportunities it offers to those looking to start their own
businesses, and the millions of jobs those franchised businesses
create," he said.
Schneiderman's office in recent years has settled cases with
12 other Domino's franchisees who own 61 stores and had been
accused of depriving workers of minimum wage and overtime pay.
Tuesday's lawsuit comes as McDonald's Corp is facing a
high-profile trial at the National Labor Relations Board on
similar claims that it is liable for various labor violations
because of the degree of control the company exerts over
franchises.
The NLRB last year issued a controversial decision that said
companies may be considered joint employers of workers supplied
by a contractor if they possess even the potential to control
working conditions.
Business groups say that ruling, which is being challenged
in a federal appeals court, could upend labor contracting and
the franchise model.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Trott)