版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 14:43 BJT

Domino's Pizza to open more stores in UK as sales grow

Oct 12 Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc said on Wednesday that it expected to open more stores this year than previously thought as it posted a rise in underlying sales in the region.

** Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm raises its UK store opening expectation to 80 from 70 in 2016

** Domino's said like-for-like sales for the third quarter from June 27 to Sept. 25 in its core UK business was up 3.9 percent

** The group, which trades from over 920 stores, said a surge in online orders boosted its third quarter sales

** The company said system sales through digital channels were up 18.1 percent with over 80 percent of its delivered sales orders coming through online platforms

** The company, which also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, posted a 7.6 percent growth in underlying sales in Ireland and 16.7 percent jump in total Swiss sales (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐