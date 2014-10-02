BRIEF-UK's Domino's Pizza sees sales surge continue

LONDON Oct 2 Domino's Pizza Group Plc
* UK lfl sales for 13 weeks to sept 28, q3, up 12.9 percent
* Ireland lfl sales up 5.3 percent, Switzerland lfl sales up
7.6 percent, Germany lfl sales down 9.9 percent
* On target to open 40-50 uk stores by the end of 2014
* Progress in Germany is slower than would have liked, but
committed to execution of strategy
* Face more challenging comparatives for the final quarter,
but we remain confident of a satisfactory outcome for the year
