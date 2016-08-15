Domino's adds salads to U.S. menus

Aug 15 Domino's Pizza Inc will begin
selling salads nationwide on Monday through a partnership with
Ready Pac Foods to broaden the appeal of its menu amid intense
competition from other restaurants and retailers, including
grocery stores.
The pizza delivery chain previously had offered salads at
roughly one-fifth of its more than 5,000 U.S. stores.
Domino's will begin delivering salads nationwide "because
sometimes, there's that one person who only wants a salad on
pizza night," the company said in a statement.
Domino's will sell each of the three salads it offers for
$5.99, when paired with other items from its mix and match menu.
When purchased alone, the recommended price is $6.49.
Domino's did not say how much revenue it expected from salad
sales.
Ready Pac is known for its bistro bowls and salad kits,
which are sold in many major grocery stores.
McDonald's Corp and other fast-food chains have long
offered salads to eliminate "veto" votes from diners who may not
want burgers and fries.
McDonald's in July said U.S. restaurants will raise food
prices far more than supermarkets this year. Many grocery stores
have been passing lower food costs on to consumers, while
restaurants have been raising prices to offset the hit from
minimum wage increases.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra
Maler)