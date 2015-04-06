Domino's Pizza will have to raise wages to stay competitive - CEO

April 6 Domino's Pizza Inc will need to raise the minimum wage to get the "right people" to stay competitive, the pizza chain's chief executive said on Monday, less than a week after McDonald's Corp said it plans to raise the minimum wage for its U.S. workers.

Retailers such as Target Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and TJX Cos have also said they would raise worker pay. McDonald's plans to raise the average pay of about 90,000 U.S. workers to around $10 an hour from July 1.

"We've got to do it (raise wages), the market demands it to get the right people for our business," Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle said in an interview to CNBC. (cnb.cx/1aBR4uD)

Labor groups and allies have been calling for a "living wage" at retailers and fast-food companies across the country as companies face increased competition for labor with the U.S. unemployment rate at its lowest in more than six years.

Analysts have worried that labor and other costs could lower Domino's profit in 2015, but Doyle told Reuters in February that the pressure to raise worker pay is a symptom of an improving economy and should be good for the pizza delivery company.

"The No. 1 economic indicator of order strength in our category, and for Domino's, is employment levels," he said. "That's an overall positive for the economy and our business."

However, above 90 percent of Domino's more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants are operated by franchisees, who set pay and benefits for their workers.

A wage hike will only affect the restaurants owned by the pizza chain, which numbered about 376 as of Sept. 7.

Domino's shares closed at $100.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)