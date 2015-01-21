版本:
Domino's Pizza finance chief quits

LONDON Jan 21 Britain's biggest pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza said on Wednesday full-year pretax profit could come in slightly ahead of consensus, as it announced its finance chief had quit.

The group, which has most of some 900 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said its Chief Financial Officer Sean Wilkins had resigned with immediate effect and that the search for a replacement had begun.

Wilkins had been in the role since April last year. It did not give a reason for his exit.

The company also said in a statement it expected to be in line with, or marginally ahead of, 2014 profit forecasts.

Domino's is on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 53.80 million pounds ($81.61 million), according to a Reuters poll of 9 analysts, up 13 percent on a year ago.

($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)
