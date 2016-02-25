UPDATE 1-Domino's Pizza beats profit estimates on strong U.S. sales

(Adds details, shares)
Feb 25 Domino's Pizza Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as steady growth in the
United States helped to offset the impact of a strong dollar.
Domino's shares were up 5.4 percent at $124 in premarket
trading on Thursday.
Sales at U.S. company-owned and franchised restaurants open
at least a year rose 10.7 percent in the fourth quarter ended
Jan. 3.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's international
same-restaurant sales rose 8.6 percent, excluding the impact
from a stronger dollar.
The average value of the dollar against a basket of
currencies was 11.7 percent higher in the fourth quarter
compared with the same quarter last year.
The company's net income rose to $62.76 million, or $1.18
per share, in the quarter, from $48.03 million, or 85 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Recapitalization expenses, including debt issuance and
interest costs, reduced profit by 10 cents per share in the
latest quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned a profit of $1.15 per
share.
The company's total revenue rose 15.3 percent to $741.18
million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $707
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Domino's also boosted quarterly dividend to 38 cents per
share from 31 cents.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)