Domino's Pizza 1st-qtr profit falls as strong dollar bites

April 28 Domino's Pizza Inc reported a
1.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a strong U.S.
dollar and expenses related to its recapitalization program.
Sales at U.S. company-owned and franchised restaurants open
at least a year rose 6.4 percent in the first quarter ended
March 27.
The company's international same-restaurant sales increased
7.9 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency
conversions.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's net income fell to
$45.5 million from $46.3 million, a year earlier.
But on a per-share basis, net income jumped 9.9 percent to
89 cents, due to a lower diluted share count, primarily as a
result of the accelerated share repurchase program.
The company's total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $539.2
million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $545.6
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $133.63, the stock had risen
about 20 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles, editing by G Crosse)