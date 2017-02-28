Domino's revenue rises more than expected on strong U.S. sales

Feb 28 Domino's Pizza inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales in the United States and international markets, and by a higher store count.

The world's biggest pizza delivery chain has managed to stay ahead of competition by effectively using technologies such as digital wallets and apps for smartphones and smartwatches that help customers place and pay for orders quickly.

Same-store sales at company-owned outlets in the United States, Domino's biggest source of store revenue, jumped 13.7 percent in the three months ended Jan. 1.

Analysts on average were expecting a rise of 10.5 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut, Domino's main rival, had reported a 4 percent drop in U.S. same-store sales in the latest quarter.

Domino's said sales at domestic franchise units open at least one year were up 12.1 percent in the quarter. Analysts had expected a rise of 10.3 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Domino's total revenue rose 10.6 percent to $819.4 million, topping analysts' average estimate of $782.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net income rose about 16 percent to $72.7 million, or $1.48 per share.

Domino's said a net 1,110 Domino's outlets were opened outside the United States in the quarter, while a net 171 outlets were opened in the United States.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company had 13,252 stores globally as of Sept. 11. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)