Domino's U.S. same-store sales beat estimates on higher demand

July 16 Domino's Pizza Inc reported a
better-than-expected rise in U.S. same-store sales for the
second quarter, boosted by strong demand.
Net income rose to $45.9 million, or 81 cents per share,
from $38.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Domino's U.S. company-owned same-store sales rose 12.5
percent in the quarter ended June 14, higher than the 11.10
percent rise estimated by analysts polled by research firm
Consensus Metrix.
International same-store sales rose 6.7 percent, excluding
the impact of changes in exchange rates.
